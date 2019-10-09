Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, is pushing for an all-female Marvel movie

The women of Marvel want their own movie, Brie Larson revealed in an interview with Variety for their "Power of Women" issue. Marvel's already considered an all-female ensemble flick, and that's even before the somewhat pander-y 30-second scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Detractors say this scene feels forced, especially when compared to the fantastic bit in Infinity War where Okoye, Black Widow, and Scarlet Witch fight Proxima Midnight. In this Endgame scene, all of the female characters drop in at the same time in an homage to the "Avengers assemble" move we've seen in the other film (and recreated in TikToks worldwide ). It's feels tonally strange, however, when played out in battle - did all the women just wait to get there at the same time in a statement about equal pay? If so, rad. But in the face of minuscule screen times (Okoye and Captain Marvel only appeared briefly in the three hour span that was Endgame), the scene feels like a last minute attempt to cram some girl power into the movie.

While Brie Larson spoke fondly to Variety about the day that scene was filmed, her and her counterparts recognize that they should get a standalone film. “I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin [Feige] and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this," Larson said. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Imagine the possibilities of an ensemble cast that includes the stoic Okoye, the too-cool-for-flight-school Captain Marvel, and a Gamora who can't remember Star-Lord. Plus, a standalone all-female film would be a great time to introduce Captain Marvel superfan Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just sayin'.