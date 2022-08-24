Aliens: Fireteam Elite's Pathogen expansion brings some beefy Xenomorphs later this week

Xenomorphic horde battler Aliens: Fireteam Elite showed off its upcoming Pathogen expansion during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana.

A new trailer saw fighters mow down plenty of the titular extraterrestrials, accompanied by a banging soundtrack. While plenty of your original tools will be returning from the base game - the flamethrower continues to look particularly impressive - you'll also get to use a handful of new weapons in the new missions that will be available in the expansion. A new Hand Cannon, SMG, and Launcher each got their moment in the spotlight, much to the chagrin of the approaching hordes.

Pick up Aliens: Fireteam Elite on Steam right now (opens in new tab)

Of course, it's not just guns - developer Cold Iron Studios also promises more gear, with a particular focus on some shocking electrical tools. And what would an expansion to an Alien game be without more Xenomorphs? In addition to the more rank-and-file new additions, the trailer closes on a towering brute of a monster, far bigger and beefier than Ridley ever came across.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite originally launched last August, meaning the new Pathogen expansion will arrive just a little late for the game's first anniversary when it drops on August 30. That also means you won't have long to wait to pick the new content up on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).