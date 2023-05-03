Alien: Isolation makes a tiny cameo in Fede Alvarez's new Alien movie

A behind-the-scenes look at the new Alien movie reveals a tiny detail linking it to Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation.

2013's Evil Dead director, Fede Alvarez, took to Twitter last week on April 26 to share the image just below. The teasing image shows the iconic facehugger from the new Alien movie that Alvarez is directing, clutching onto a clapper board. However, the image also shows a save station from Alien: Isolation on the wall in the upper right corner.

Happy #AlienDay everybody! pic.twitter.com/vWyWtThUfjApril 26, 2023 See more

These stations could be found throughout Creative Assembly's excellent Alien game, and could be used by the player to save the game. Alien: Isolation took place on a space station called the Sevastopol, which was home to thousands of people before the Xenomorph showed up, hence why there's a slew of phones stations like this one dotted around the place.

Several excited responses to Alvarez's tweet hone in on the phone station in the new image, alluding to the possibility of a tie-in with the 2013 game. The detail doesn't explicitly mean Alvarez's new Alien movie will tie into Alien: Isolation in any way, but it could point us towards the time period where the new Alien movie takes place - right between the original Alien and James Cameron's sequel, Aliens.

So far, we know precious little about the new Alien movie from Alvarez, save that it's going to focus on a group of young people on a colony (presumably fighting for their lives against the Xenomorph). Cailee Spaenym, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu will star in the ninth Alien movie, and so far, no release date has been set.

Elsewhere though, there's also a new Alien TV series in development, headed up by Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. The Alien series plans to shoot later this year, and just cast Don't Worry Darling's Sydney Chandler in the lead role.

The next Alien-based game takes the form of Aliens: Dark Descent, a new squad-based RTS out on June 20.