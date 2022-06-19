Alice: Madness Returns has been pulled from Steam again

Alice: Madness Returns has been removed from Steam just months after fans fought to get the creepy horror back onto Valve's PC platform.

The sequel was removed from sale back in 2016 following a DRM problem, an issue that kept the game off Steam for a full five years. It was finally reinstated in February 2022, only for fans to notice that, once again, it had been mysteriously pulled again earlier this month.

The game's Steam page says "at the request of the publisher, Alice: Madness Returns is no longer available for sale on Steam", but that's a standard disclaimer that doesn't really tell us very much.

From what I've heard, in trying to remove Akaneiro from @Steam (it was broken), all the other Spicy Horse games also got removed. We're reaching out to Support and trying to get this resolved. Anyone at @valvesoftware can help fix this faster? https://t.co/D1h6SHn5P0June 18, 2022 See more

American McGee – the creator of two fantastically chilling Alice games – believes the problem may have occurred because another of his former studio's games, Akaneiro: Demon Hunters, is "broken" was needed to be taken offline. He posits that other games by Spicy Horse were mistakenly removed, too, and is reaching out to Valve to resolve the problem.

"From what I've heard, in trying to remove Akaneiro from @Steam (it was broken), all the other Spicy Horse games also got removed," McGee suggested. "We're reaching out to Support and trying to get this resolved. Anyone at @valvesoftware can help fix this faster?"

Alice: Madness Returns is the sequel to American McGee's Alice, a dark and twisted take on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. Though lauded for its stunning visuals, Madness Returns didn't sell enough to compel EA into making a third installment, which means it's a full decade later and we still can't play part three yet, even though we reckon Madness Returns is one of the most overlooked games of the PS3 / Xbox 360 generation (opens in new tab)

Did you know that the cult classic horror game Alice is getting an unexpected TV adaptation (opens in new tab)? In a statement, X-Men writer - and English voice actor for Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid, of course - David Hayter said: "I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience."

As for the next Alice game? Well, it's taken a decade, but a third Alice adventure is indeed on the way (opens in new tab), and the full story outline to a follow-up American McGee Alice game has already been revealed online. McGee shared the document as part of his efforts to "crowd design" the highly-anticipated third installment of his fan-favorite horror series with the 3,000+ fans who support his Patreon.