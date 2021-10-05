How to beat the Alan Wake final boss fight and defeat the Tornado

The Alan Wake final boss fight is against a huge tornado entity in the Dark Place. A conflict as challenging as it is confusing. With no clear weak point or strategy in play when you confront it, many will understandably be wondering how to beat this powerful enemy. Fortunately, we’ve laid out the best strategy and explanation for beating the Tornado final boss fight here, and how to get the Tornado Wrangler Achievement along the way.

How to beat the final Alan Wake Tornado boss fight

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

To beat the Alan Wake final boss fight, players will be dependent on their flare gun, which is the only weapon they have powerful enough to do damage to the Dark Presence directly. However, you need to fire it from a close range, otherwise it won’t have an effect. The tornado itself is trying to force you back, using detritus and objects swept up as a makeshift barrier. As a result, you need to do the following:

Walk towards the Tornado hanging over Diver’s Isle

The bridge will be blocked by possessed objects. Use your flashlight to destroy them.

Keep moving towards the Tornado. Pick up the flare gun ammo in the crate (there’s an unlimited amount).

Jump over the gap in the bridge. Time it carefully, objects will sometimes swirl through this bit to try and knock you into the void.

At this point you should be able to see the heart of the Tornado, surrounded by a shell of moving objects.

Get as close to the edge as you can, and start using the Flare Gun to destroy the objects protecting it. You need to be close, or this won’t work!

Swarms of birds will attack you at times, but the game usually highlights them. They shouldn’t do too much damage, but they might knock you off the bridge into the void if you’re not careful. It’s safer to destroy them.

Once the shell is destroyed, keep firing flares into the heart of the Tornado. It’ll be clear if it’s being damaged, with huge bursts of light and audio cues. Three to five shots should destroy it.

It’s a surprisingly easy boss, especially considering some of what Alan’s gone up against so far, but serves as a fitting enough climax to the story and has a sense of spectacle to it. Beat it and you’ll get the final cutscene of the game, as well as the “Tornado Wrangler” Achievement/Trophy.