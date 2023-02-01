Alan Wake 2 will be full-fledged survival horror

Alan Wake 2 promises to seriously dial-up the series' horror chops, offering Remedy's full-fledged take on the genre.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ for our Big in 2023 Alan Wake 2 preview, game director Kyle Rowley spoke about the changes being made from the original game, which was more 'action game by way of Stephen King' than a true horror experience. While Rowley says the team isn't yet "ready to reveal too much" about its shift of genre, it's certainly aiming to put its own mark on things.

"What I will say is that we very much want to put a stake in the ground and say we are creating Remedy's take on the survival horror genre. Gameplay, narrative, atmosphere, music - it's all singing from the same hymn sheet, and that was very important for us from the outset."

While we don't know much about how all that will look, it does sound like we'll have a little more to play with than Alan's supply of lithium batteries. Remedy's certainly had plenty of time to nail a creepy atmosphere, having been building on the world (and vibe) of Alan Wake through 2019's Control.

That's been a long journey, but Remedy seems to think the thirteen-year wait will have been worth it. Already billing Alan Wake 2 as its "biggest project yet," creative director Sam Lake says the studio spent years waiting for things to "finally click into place," and that he "never left Alan Wake behind."

Keep an eye on Alan Wake and more, as we run down our list of new games 2023.