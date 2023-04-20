Al Pacino prefers the first Godfather to Part 2

Al Pacino thinks the original Godfather is better than Part 2.

"You see, The Godfather is more entertaining. Godfather 2 is this study, this personal thing for Francis [Ford Coppola]," Pacino told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "Godfather I, I saw it recently, it’s always got two or three things going on in a scene. You’re always in the story, you’re going. You don’t know what’s going to happen next."

The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made – and is ranked the second-best film of all time (the first being Citizen Kane) by the American Film Institute. Part 2, which was released only two years later in 1974, was met with similar praise – with many considering the film to be a rare occurrence in which a sequel is even better than the original.

Added Pacino: "It’s storytelling, it’s really storytelling at its best. Godfather 2 sort of linearizes, and [it’s] kind of different, somber, moves slowly. But it’s a great movie, I have to say."

The Godfather Part 2 made history as the first sequel to ever take home the Academy Award for Best Picture. The American Film Institute ranked Part 2 as the 32nd best film of all time. Like most threequels, The Godfather Part 3 received mixed reviews – but was once again nominated for Best Picture.

The Godfather Part 1 and 2 can be streamed on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and Paramount Plus. For more, check out our round-up of the 25 Oscar-winning films you should watch before you die.