AK-xolotl, the game about being an axolotl with an AK-47 assault rifle, just locked in a release date as part of the Future Games Show at Gamescom.

A new trailer confirms that the AK-xolotl release date is set for September 14, which means just a few weeks to wait until you can take on this cute-but-deadly roguelike.

In a trailer that matches the peculiar dichotomy between this adorable amphibian and the dark forest that it must shoot its way free from, you can get a new look at both its bullet-hell combat thanks to a preschool singalong-style cartoon.

If it weren't already clear, AK-xolotl puts an axolotl into a roguelike that immediately harks back to some of the best bullet hells in the genre, like Nuclear Throne and the pun-filled Enter the Gungeon. As well as a wide array of weaponry, the trailer also shows off a suite of boss fights and some of the intense combo of effects that you'll be able to draw on in each run. It also, however, pivots back to that sing-song tone to help care for the baby axolittles that are in your care.

Easily one of the most-anticipated and most adorable roguelikes of the year, AK-xolotl launches on September 14 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, where it's available to add to your wishlist now.

