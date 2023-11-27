WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Darkhold Diaries unveils behind-the-scenes first look at Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, and more

Marvel has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – and given us our first look at Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Patti LuPone's new characters in the process.

In the featurette, which has emerged online but is officially a part of WandaVision's soon-to-be-released Blu-ray, viewers can catch Locke's unnamed familiar (who may or may not wind up being Wiccan), Ahn's mystery woman, and LuPone's Lilia Caldau taking a stroll in some dark woodland with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Another shot sees a kimono-wearing Agatha standing opposite someone in a dramatic leather cloak, who some fans on Twitter are suggesting is Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, an original baddie and a rumored ex-lover of Agatha's.

"We knew we had something special on our hands," Hahn says in the video, reflecting on WandaVision's huge success. "But I think we were all flabbergasted by the reception. People were hungry for something that felt nostalgic, and something that everybody could wait for on Friday nights."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Everything I pitched included a storyline about Agatha," head writer Jac Shaeffer continues, when looking back on trying to come up with an idea for a WandaVision follow-up. "I remember Kevin [Feige] saying to me, 'We really should think about an actual Agatha show,' and I was like, 'Where do I sign for that job?'"

"To be playing a witch in the MCU is amazing," Hahn adds.

Plot details for Darkhold Diaries – which was previously called House of Harkness and then Coven of Chaos, and will consist of nine episodes – remain under wraps. We do know that it'll be part musical, featuring songs from Frozen duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Emma Caulfield and Debra Jo Rupp will be once again sharing the screen with Hahn, reprising their WandaVision roles as Dottie Jones/Sarah Proctor and Mrs. Hart, respectively. Meanwhile, Sasheer Zamata, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili round out the fresh-faced supporting cast.

When we left Agatha, she'd been "trapped" in her Agnes persona by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Her misery presumably won't last long, though, if jazz hands and earworms are on the cards.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in September 2024. While we wait, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of this year and beyond.