After Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer, Monster Hunter players adopt Link as one of their own

Monster Hunter players have welcomed Link as one of their own after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's latest trailer.

Yesterday saw Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer air, confirming Ganondorf's grand return and various other gameplay details. One aspect that's been picked up on by Monster Hunter fans is that Link joins a spear and a shield together using his Fuse ability to create what resembles a Charge Blade from Capcom's action-packed series.

Yes, Monster Hunter fans really are a hive mind. The Charge Blade is one of the more popular weapons among Monster Hunter players, capable of shredding through even the toughest monster's armor with a collection of supremely powerful and awe-inspiring moves.

One popular joke in the comments underneath the original subreddit post is that if you ever ask a Charge Blade user what their name is, they'll answer something along the lines of "my name is legion, for we are many." They're absolutely unhinged, that lot.

Here's hoping Link's Charge Blade-like weapon has some similar destructive capabilities. Well, bearing in mind that weapon degradation is returning in Tears of the Kingdom, you'd probably be able to get off roughly 10 strikes on an enemy before the entire thing completely falls apart.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally launches next month on May 12, after several long years of waiting. Elsewhere in yesterday's trailer, Tears of the Kingdom appears to resurrect Hyrule Warriors' best feature: fighting alongside AI allies.

