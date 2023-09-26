After taking a battering, Payday 3 is going offline twice this week to improve server and matchmaking stability

Payday 3 is being taken offline twice this week for improved server and matchmaking stability.

Yesterday, September 25, Payday 3's developer announced the new heist shooter would be going offline today, September 26, and later this week on Friday, September 29. On both days, Payday 3 will be offline between 2 a.m. ET/7 a.m BST, and 5 a.m. ET/10 a.m. BST.

Heisters. In order to improve server and matchmaking stability, we will make upgrades to the environment ahead of this weekend. In order to perform these upgrades the service will be offline between 8AM and 11AM CEST Tuesday and Friday. We appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/Mnlqm9B3acSeptember 25, 2023 See more

The sequel has been beset by issues since launch last week, with numerous Payday 3 errors going around. The new shooter has unfortunately been beset by multiple server outages and unstable matchmaking conditions since it first launched in full last week, and although it looked like things were coming back under control late last week, the servers are sadly under fire again.

Looking at the comments underneath the tweet above proves just that. "You don't need to announce when they're offline, we're used to that. Announce when they're online," writes one player. "Bro they’ve been down 4 days, 3 more hours is nothing," adds another.

Payday 3 leads addressed the server issues yesterday in a Q&A, defending the game's always-online stipulation in the wake of the server outages. Developers like lead producer Andreas Häll Penninger said they wouldn't be able to guarantee an offline mode for the shooter but are "evaluating every possibility" going forward.

Our Payday 3 review praised the shooter for its smarter heisting and extensive character customization options while adding that strong mission diversity really helped the sequel. It's just a shame that not many people can play Payday 3 right now.

