Payday 3 servers are coming back under control after a launch day battering

It's been a rough launch day for Payday 3

Payday 3's servers have taken a battering since launch yesterday, but the shooter looks to finally be getting things back on track.

Yesterday, September 22, Payday 3 put out the notice just below, revealing the game was "experiencing slow matchmaking." This was roughly four hours after the game launched in full, and Payday 3's servers probably weren't helped by a massive influx of new players, with millions probably pouring in from Xbox Game Pass.

The server woes continued for Payday 3 for over six hours after the developer's initial tweet above. Around seven hours after the issues first started popping up, Payday 3's devs put out the tweet below, revealing that server-side fixes had been deployed, but unfortunately there were still issues with the matchmaking.

In the early hours of today, Payday 3's developers looked to be getting things back under control for players. "Matchmaking services are gradually getting back online," the developer writes in the tweet below, confirming that Payday 3's servers might be over the worst of the instability issues.

Payday 3 has been a long time coming for fans, so the launch day woes have probably gone down pretty badly with some long-term fans. But hey, things are looking up for the anticipated new shooter, and we already a know a year's worth of DLC is on the way for Payday 3, so the future still looks bright for the game.

