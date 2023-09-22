Payday 3 servers are coming back under control after a launch day battering

Payday 3's servers have taken a battering since launch yesterday, but the shooter looks to finally be getting things back on track.

Yesterday, September 22, Payday 3 put out the notice just below, revealing the game was "experiencing slow matchmaking." This was roughly four hours after the game launched in full, and Payday 3's servers probably weren't helped by a massive influx of new players, with millions probably pouring in from Xbox Game Pass.

Heisters, we’re currently experiencing slow matchmaking. We’re investigating and working on a solution.September 21, 2023 See more

The server woes continued for Payday 3 for over six hours after the developer's initial tweet above. Around seven hours after the issues first started popping up, Payday 3's devs put out the tweet below, revealing that server-side fixes had been deployed, but unfortunately there were still issues with the matchmaking.

We have deployed some fixes, but we're still seeing instability in the matchmaking. We're continuing investigation and will keep working on addressing this.September 22, 2023 See more

In the early hours of today, Payday 3's developers looked to be getting things back under control for players. "Matchmaking services are gradually getting back online," the developer writes in the tweet below, confirming that Payday 3's servers might be over the worst of the instability issues.

Heisters, sorry for having kept you waiting in the safe house. We are slowly but surely getting the services working for you all. Matchmaking services are gradually getting back online. Thank you for your patience and apologies for the wait. We salute you! 👊😎September 22, 2023 See more

Payday 3 has been a long time coming for fans, so the launch day woes have probably gone down pretty badly with some long-term fans. But hey, things are looking up for the anticipated new shooter, and we already a know a year's worth of DLC is on the way for Payday 3, so the future still looks bright for the game.

