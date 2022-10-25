After nearly 2 in-game years, player "completes" World of Warcraft by earning all 4,000 achievements

A World of Warcraft player has become the latest to reach one of the game’s most time-consuming and difficult tasks - getting every achievement in the MMORPG.

Content creator AnnieFuchsia (opens in new tab) has gotten all 4,481 achievements in World of Warcraft, which covers all active expansions and storylines, as well as reputations, dungeons, raids, and all sorts of other miscellaneous achievements around Azeroth.

#WorldOfWarcraft: 100% Completed.Now I can finally play the game 😊 pic.twitter.com/nniftiojXeOctober 24, 2022 See more

Because World of Warcraft has a near-endless end-game in an evolving world, there are not too many thresholds that allow you to claim you've beaten the game, though this is probably the closest any player can ever get.

This is no small feat either and it's truly one of the most dedicated achievements you can get in all of gaming. When asked on Twitter (opens in new tab) how long she had logged into the game, she revealed she had 669 days of in-game time. That's almost two years straight of playing World of Warcraft.

AnnieFuchsia is not the first player to ever achieve this, but she joins a small group of players to ever get all of the active achievements. Players like Xirev (opens in new tab) and Billymz (opens in new tab) have also gotten every achievement before too, making AnnieFuchsia now part of a very exclusive club.

However, there won't be much rest for her, as the new expansion Dragonflight is just around the corner, where Blizzard will add even more achievements. The first of two pre-patches are coming out today, which will see a new talent system added to the game. With World of Warcraft ever-growing, keeping on top of every achievement in the game will be a moving target for players where they'll have to keep their continued dedication to stay on top of it.



