After dismissing suspicions for years, Bungie really is adding skill-based matchmaking back to Destiny 2

Season 18 will substantially change Destiny 2's PvP element when it arrives next month.

In the latest This Week at Bungie (opens in new tab), the developer announced that it's adding skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) to specific Crucible playlists, beginning with the Control playlist. Destiny 2's current connection-based matchmaking focuses on getting you into the game as fast as possible, while the SBMM system will prioritise finding players of a similar skill level and connectivity speed. It could result in longer waiting times, but Bungie hopes that the new system will allow players to "regularly get matches where they can feel competitive and have a reasonable chance of winning/competing."

With these changes, the developer is attempting to provide a fairer and more enjoyable experience for all players where they can expect a "win rate between 40 and 60% for most matches". It's also aiming for less variance between the players who come top and bottom. "We believe that 90% of matches should have less than 20-kill difference between the best and worst players, and 50% should have no more than a 10-kill difference," says Bungie.

The Destiny 2 developer isn't planning on adding skill-based matching making to every Crucible playlist, but it does have its sights set on introducing the feature into other playlists in Season 19. "We know we won't be able to address everything in one fell swoop in Season 18, but this will be the start of an ongoing process to improve PvP over time."

The matchmaking parameters will be fine-tuned during the first few weeks of the new season, which kicks off on August 23. SBMM has proved controversial in the past, and its inclusion will no doubt see Destiny 2 fans divided over whether or not it improves the PvP experience.

We could hear more about the planned changes during the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase, which is being held on August 23. Lightfall, Destiny 2's 2023 expansion and the next chapter in the game's Light and Darkness Saga is also likely to be unveiled at the event.

