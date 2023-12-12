After an unbelievably bad launch, The Day Before developer tells disgruntled players that "sh*t happens"

That isn't quite what players wanted to hear

The developer of The Day Before has told disappointed players that part of the reason why the MMO failed is because "sh*t happens," as it attempts to remove itself from the internet. 

If you've been online at any point during the last week, you probably know all about what happened to the highly anticipated, and highly suspicious, survival game The Day Before. Just in case you don't, we also have the bizarre history of The Day Before to get you up to date. 

The latest happenings include The Day Before's publisher offering refunds for everyone regardless of playtime, and developer Fntastic revealing that its misleading MMO "has failed financially," causing the dev to close down just 4 days after launch.

After issuing a statement regarding the previously mentioned refunds, one Twitter user replied to Fntastic's tweet to share their criticisms, to which the developer simply responded: "This was our first big experience. Shit happens." This seems to have only angered fans more.

Following all of the drama this week, it seems Fntastic is eager to cover its tracks. As spotted by Twitter user @nickjcal, a number of marketing materials and key members of the development team have gone missing online. Most noticeably, the company's CEO Eduard Gotovtsev has deleted their Twitter account, as well as restricted their LinkedIn account.

What's more, Fntastic also seems to have removed all of the videos from its YouTube channel and appears to be changing the developer tags on Steam's backend to disassociate its name from its previous works.

You can find out what we made of it all with our The Day Before review.

