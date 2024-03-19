After a bad launch, Konami acknowledges Metal Gear Solid Collection is still missing key features, says many fixes are "expected to take some more time"

In a frank look at what went wrong with the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 launch, Konami lays out the post-launch fixes that the team hopes will remedy the situation.

Konami just debuted the video seen below, dubbed the 'Metal Gear Production Hotline,' which features a discussion about the current state of the series with producer Noriaki Okamura. At around the five-minute mark in the video, Okamaru gives a broad overview of all the issues that the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 launched with last year, and which have been remedied since.

For example, Konami acknowledges that the upscaling method used with the collection was "inadequate," and the graphics are disappointingly at the same resolution as on the original hardware. Other issues, like volume adjustments not having been made and a lack of control configuration options for the collection, are also acknowledged.

Okamura also outlines which of these established issues have been fixed since the Master Collection Vol. 1 launched in October. The likes of a lack of volume customization and no compatibility with the Steam Deck have all been remedied since launch, while mouse sensitivity settings and input delay for Metal Gear Solid on Steam have been addressed.

Konami then reveals which issues are planned to be fixed soon. Graphics being in the same resolution as the original hardware and upscaling methods lacking are currently being worked on, as is Codec voice data simply vanishing for the Nintendo Switch version of the collection. There are also planned fixes for a lack of control customization options and keyboard controls being "unnatural" for the Steam version.

However, these fixes will "take some more time." While Konami knows about all the aforementioned issues and is actively working on them, the developer and publisher don't currently have an expected launch date. This will undoubtedly be disappointing for many seasoned Metal Gear Solid fans, but at least Konami knows what it needs to work on.

These problems aren't anything new for the Metal Gear Solid collection. Back at launch in October, Steam players pummelled the collection via user reviews, criticizing its scaling options and resolution, which effectively turned a lot of textures and cinematics into blurry messes. All of this led to a 'Mixed' aggregate user review at launch.

Hopefully Konami's next Metal Gear Solid game, which is Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater launching later this year, arrives with less issues.