Adam Sandler risks it all in first look at Netflix sports drama Hustle

Netflix has released the first trailer for Adam Sandler’s new sports drama, Hustle.

Hustle, produced by Sandler and Lebron James, tells the story of a washed-up basketball scout named Stanley Beren (Sandler) who discovers massively talented player Bo Gomez (Juancho Hernangómez) and decides to uproot him from his life and team overseas. The pair must work together to beat the odds and prove they have the drive and talent to make it in the NBA.

The comedian (and basketball superfan) has taken on another serious role following the massive success of Uncut Gems. The crime thriller became A24’s highest-grossing film to date, earning a total of $50 million from the box office. Critics praised Sandler’s performance of gambling addict Howard Ratner, with the role also earning him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead. The film also featured Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett in a supporting role.

Hustle also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Maria Botto, Kenny Smith, and Kyle Lowry. The film was shot on location in Philadelphia and features a cameo from Philadelphia 76ers players including Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and coach Doc Rivers.

The film is directed by Philadelphia native Jeremiah Zagar, creator of the upcoming Roku Original addiction documentary The Fix with an original screenplay by Taylor Materne and A Star is Born writer Will Fetters.

Hustle is set to hit Netflix on June 10. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Netflix movies that you can stream right now.