Adam Sandler hilariously calls out Ben Stiller in speech written by his children at Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler brought the house down with a hilarious speech at the Gotham Awards. The comic actor was given a performers tribute award at the event after appearing in the Netflix movie Hustle earlier this year.

Putting on a Southern accent – as he has done for many speeches in the past – he read out the speech "written" by his daughters to the "well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters, and various other plus-ones" in the audience.

"Thank you for givin’ our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time prime-time achievement tribute award," he began. "It means a lot to him, seeing as most of his awards are shaped like popcorn buckets or fake mini-Oscars that say 'Father of the Year', which he sadly purchased himself."

"While daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy is home, like eat his Yodels or try on his Spanx or, dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies," Sandler continued. "The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room,' which we just call 'the shower,' and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh. Fuck every other comedian.'"

Continuing the premise that his daughter wrote the speech, Sandler said he wouldn’t let them come to the awards ceremony because they would just be wondering where Timothée Chalamet was. He said his career has two guiding principles: "People in prison need movies too and TBS needs content."

You can watch the full speech on the Gotham Awards YouTube stream (opens in new tab) – it starts three hours and 44 minutes in. Other winners at the annual New York City awards ceremony included Everything Everywhere All At Once, which took home the Best Feature Film, and Aftersun’s Charlotte Wells who won the Breakthrough Director Award.

