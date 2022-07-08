Absolutely do not let your kids anywhere near this adorable game

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness has gotten a new gameplay trailer, and if you're not familiar with the original manga and anime series, consider this your PSA: this game is not for kids or the faint of heart.

Made in Abyss focuses on treasure hunters who explore the titular pit known for lost artifacts. The deeper you go into the Abyss, the harder it is to return, as a mysterious curse strips the humanity of explorers who venture too far. The anime more than makes good on the promise of that horror, and the fact that its cast is mostly made up of children only makes the terrors more haunting.

All that is to say you should not be fooled by the cute tone of this new trailer. While we only see the briefest hints at what the curse will do in-game, that M rating with 'violence' and 'blood and gore' descriptors should not be ignored.

If you know what you're in for, Binary Star Falling into Darkness looks like an intriguing interactive take on the concept. You progress the story by accepting quests asking for materials found in the Abyss, then acquire those resources by doing things like mining, fishing, defeating enemies, or simply observing the pit's numerous creatures. You'll earn money and experience that you can use to strengthen yourself for further delves.

The trailer shows a few consequences for delving too deep, including vomiting and, er, bleeding from the eyes, but it's unclear what mechanical effects will manifest in the game.

There are two different story modes here. Hello Abyss follows the story of the anime, casting you as Riko, while the Deep in Abyss mode lets you play through an original story as a customizable character known as Aki.

If you're steeling yourself to watch Made in Abyss season two and in need of further heartbreak, Binary Star Falling into Darkness is set to hit PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 2.

