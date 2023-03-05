A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty-themed crossover event is now live in Naraka: Bladepoint

To celebrate the launch of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the action-RPG has launched a time-limited crossover event with Naraka: Bladepoint.

From now until March 24, players can unlock "exclusive awards" in Naraka: Bladepoint, including all-new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty cosmetics with a new Battlemark, banner, and profile backgrounds available, as well as an "iconic" piece of headwear. You can also "unleash the fury of Lu Bu by unlocking a Naraka helm inspired by the mythical Chinese warlord".

"Players will only have a limited amount of time to obtain these exclusive rewards before they disappear," the team explains. "The crossover doesn’t finish there, however. It has been confirmed that Naraka-themed DLC is coming soon to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, with armor sets based on familiar heroes Viper Ning and Tarka Ji."

(Image credit: 24 Entertainment / Koei Tecmo)

That's right; whilst we've yet to have any firm release dates, a similarly themed crossover DLC is also coming the other way to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, too.

Naraka says it has more to offer in 2023, too. Having recently celebrated the launch of Season 7 and the new Pole Sword weapon, there are "plenty of exciting updates the team at 24 Entertainment have to share in the coming months".

"Wo Long sees Team Ninja build on the core quality of the Nioh games," we said in GamesRadar+'s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review (opens in new tab), in which we awarded the game an impressive four stars out of five.

"Its new systems, from the spirit gauge to morale levels within each stage, feel well-considered and tightly honed to encourage exploration and bold, expressive fighting styles. Some old habits die hard, especially the tiresome loot gathering, but the game's core combat and traversal options always shine through."

It's not been a flawless launch, however. Over on the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty subreddit, one player notes the game's "very poor performance" (opens in new tab) while playing on Game Pass for PC.

"The game for some reason is locked on a 1280x720p resolution, it's running between 10 and 15 fps and crashes every time I pass the character creator screen," said one player, confirming that they're using a GeForce RTX 3060, though users with different hardware have been having similar issues.