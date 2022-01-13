A Walmart PS5 restock is coming today - here's how to grab a console

Walmart Plus Walmart Plus is the way to get your foot in the door for today's PS5 restock. For those still chasing, then, this makes the $13 a month cost worth a spin - even for one month perhaps. If it'll bag you the console then you'll, obviously, be glad you did invest a bit extra in the process. You could go for the 15-day free trial to test it out first, but remember: trial users won't be able to gain early access to this PS5 restock.

A new year brings new PS5 restock opportunities. The good news is that they are still coming with decent regularity, but the bad news is that the game is still the same: stock appears, and then it's quickly gone. But let's concentrate on the positives, and today that is an incoming Walmart PS5 stock drop coming up today at 3pm ET.

This Walmart PS5 restock will be exclusive to Walmart Plus members. This is fast becoming the norm so it's well worth considering a membership if you're still hunting for Sony's latest machines. It is annoying that there's now another barrier between the shopper and the purchase but it's the way things are going now as we've seen other retailers do the same - notably Amazon with its Prime membership. At $12.95 a month, it's not too bad in cost, and it bags you some other benefits too. Plus, you can always cancel after you've used it too. It'll obviously pay for itself if it finally gets you or a loved one that elusive PS5, so any potential advantage in the chase for PS5 stock is definitely going to be attractive.

It's worth noting that Sony Direct has also come out with PS5 restocks this week, and there are strong rumors of an in-store PS5 restock at GameStop on Friday - but we take each chance as it comes.

PS5 restock at Walmart

PS5 restock live at 3pm ET | $499.99 at Walmart

This Walmart PS5 restock is going to be a proper stock drop. And that means you've got to be prepared to be as smooth and as quick as possible. It'll be just as highly sought-after as it has been all year, so get there in advance and be prepared to strike.



PS5 Digital Edition restock live at 3pm ET | $399.99 at Walmart

This Walmart PS5 restock will also have the Digital Edition up for grabs too, so if you're looking to go digital-only in this new-gen of consoles, then this is the one to aim for today. Proving very popular indeed, alongside its disc drive brother, the fight will be fierce for this model.



Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99 / £449.99) | Check at Amazon

The full console is best for those looking for the complete PS5 experience (and a good serving of PS4 as well). The only difference here is that disk drive, but considering you'll be saving money buying physical games rather than being locked into the PS Store, there's plenty of value here.



PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99 / £359.99) | Check at Amazon

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, there's always the Digital Edition. There's no disk drive here, so you are limited to your digital library (and Sony's own PS Store), but if you don't have a large physical PS4 collection and you're savvy with those PS5 game sales, this could be the better option.



PS5 restocks: our top tips

PS5 restocks still arrive and disappear with such speed that it can be frustrating working out exactly how to break through to the site and then to checkout. We see plenty of retailers with site slow-downs, and customers having their consoles sniped out of their carts right at the last second. Since launch we've tried and tested - and utilised for our own machines - a range of methods and so can present some tips in the form of the following to help you out.

Follow retailers and stock trackers

Before racing to checkout, you'll have to be in the right place at the right time to make sure you've got a fighting chance at a PS5 restock. That means keeping a close eye on retailers via social media so that you never miss an announcement.

Sign in and save your payment details

When it comes down to the wire, it's important to note that seconds can mean the difference between successfully checking out with a console in your cart and walking away with an L. Sign into your favorite retailers ahead of time, and make sure you stay signed in, saving your payment and shipping details to speed through the checkout process at crunch time.

Keep refreshing

When the time comes, you'll want to keep that refresh button warm. Retailer sites are under considerable strain during large PS5 restocks, with so many consumers flooding to a single page so quickly. That means that sometimes (as some retailers have now introduced means to keep it to a single tab or queue) you'll need to brute force your way through, with as many tabs open as you can manage.

Don't give up

We often see retailers launching PS5 stock in waves, which means you won't want to walk away too soon. Even when the page suggests the console is out of stock, we'd recommend spending a little while longer refreshing. You never know when the next round will begin and you might land lucky.

Check for PS5 restocks today

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.