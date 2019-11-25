A Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script ended up on eBay thanks to a careless actor

J.J. Abrams revealed on Good Morning America that a legit copy of a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script ended up on eBay, and it's all a careless actor's fault. Yup, you read that right, apparently one of our favorite galaxy-traversing cast members is responsible for a major leak.

"One of our actors, I won't say which one - I want to, but I won't - left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place," Abrams told the Good Morning America audience, "And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay." (It was a hotel bed, by the way). Apparently, a Disney employee saw the item up for sale and immediately bought it, thereby bringing balance to the Force.

Who could the careless actor be? Based on reports about the intense security surrounding the scripts, it's likely one of the film's leads. Supporting actors aren't usually given the full script when working on top-secret projects - according to Entertainment Weekly , Keri Russell (who plays the slightly sketchy scoundrel named Zorri Bliss) said she could only keep the sides, or pocket-sized scripts containing a single day's shoot worth of scenes. She maintains she could only read the full script in a room under guard.

So who was it? Daisy Ridley (Rey) and John Boyega (Finn) are the youngest actors of the main cast at 27-years-old, did they have an attack of youthful forgetfulness after a rowdy night? Could it have been the seemingly mischievous Oscar Issac (Poe Dameron) who always looks like he's up to something? Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) is a former Marine, so it's hard to imagine he wouldn't check under his bed before leaving a hotel room. Honestly, I have no clue who it could be, but as someone who frequently leaves the stove on, I'm glad I don't have to worry about a top-secret movie script in my possession.

Abrams also revealed that he completed the film just this past Sunday, November 24, after some reshoots and final polishing. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hyperspace jumps into theaters on December 20.