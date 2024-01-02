A single developer is turning the original Resident Evil 2 into an FPS - complete with tank controls

An indie developer is remaking the original Resident Evil 2 as a first-person shooter game, and it's basically House of the Dead.

The original Resident Evil 2 isn't an easy game to play any more. You could try getting your hands on it for PC, or if you happen to have a Dreamcast, GameCube, or N64 lying around - as well as heaps of money - you might also be in luck. Capcom doesn't really have an incentive to make the old game playable nowadays, given the shiny new Resident Evil 2 Remake exists.

So it's up to fans like PerroAutonamo to resurrect the classic survival horror game. Just below, you can see footage of how the solo developer has managed to turn Resident Evil 2 into an FPS, with a short clip showing off the overrun Raccoon City outside the police station with what seems to be Claire Redfield gunning down zombies.

So some guy on Itchio is making an FPS version of OG RE2 and even in this unfinished state it's pretty fucking awesome. pic.twitter.com/FNLySNfftjDecember 23, 2023 See more

What's more, the new FPS remake actually has tank controls, just like the original Resident Evil 2. Sorry if you assumed you'd be ducking and weaving around zombies like you're in Doom - the entire thing is a lot more painstaking than that. Then again, horror game veterans might feel a tug on their nostalgic heartstrings with the little throwback.

You can head over to the Itch.io store page for the creation if you feel like giving it a spin. Word to the wise: PerroAutonamo is advising players to hit 'E' on their keyboards if they're struggling to get into the Resident Evil 2 demo.

