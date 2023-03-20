A new symbiote, a new X-Men title, and more new characters will debut in Marvel's Voices: Pride 2023

Marvel's Voices: Pride is returning for 2023 with another installment of Marvel's anthology comic series which usually focuses on characters and creators from marginalized populations - in this case, members of the LGBTQIA+ community. And like with the 2021 and 2022 editions of Marvel's Voices: Pride, the publisher is promising the introduction of a brand-new character… in fact, several new characters.

First up, a new symbiote character will be introduced in a story by author HE Edgmon, with no artist yet announced. Considering Pride Month arrives in June, it's reasonable to assume the symbiote may bear some connection to Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes event, which showcases Venom's corner of the Marvel Universe.

Then another new hero will step into an older Marvel codename with the introduction of a new heroic version of Nightshade as the protector of her Chicago community in a story from writer Stephanie Williams and an "exciting new artist" yet to be announced.

After that, several known characters will appear, including Gimmick from the recent Children of the Atom series, in a story from writer Steve Foxe and artist Rosi Kampe which will preview a new X-Men title to be announced later this year.

Black Cat then heads down to New Orleans Pride for a "fierce encounter" with the Thieves Guild in a story from writer Sarah Gailey, making their Marvel debut, with an artist yet to be announced.

Finally, at least for the announced stories, TV writer Shadi Petosky of Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman also makes her Marvel debut with a story featuring Wiccan and Hulkling who meet another all-new character. The artist for the story has yet to be named.

Marvel also promises more stories in Marvel's Voices: Pride 2023, which goes on sale June 14 with a main cover by Amy Reeder and a variant by P. Craig Russel, both seen above. Phil Jiminez and Jan Bazaldua will also provide variant covers, which will be revealed later.

