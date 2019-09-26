A Link to the Past rebuilt in Dragon Quest Builders 2 deserves all the awards

With Link's Awakening's release this month, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is one of the few remaining classic Zelda games yet to receive a modern makeover, but this Dragon Quest Builders 2 creation might be the next best thing. YouTube creator BenXC dedicated over 150 hours to recreating set pieces from A Link to the Past, and it 100% deserves a look, if not some sort of award.

It took BenXC six months to single-handedly plant the 2,500 trees and place the 300,000 blocks it took to build this loving tribute to one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time. There's even a separate video showcasing some of the building phase and some of the interior stuff, which BenXC smartly built underground to keep exterior structures the right size.

Even the reveal trailer for what BenXC calls The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past 3D is worth a watch, featuring music from the game and some impressive cinematography. The best news is that after all that time making it, you can finally explore A Link to the Past's Hyrule in Dragon Quest Builders 2 using ID npyrd8ZJVM.

Building something like this requires a ton of time, dedication, and of course general Dragon Quest Builders 2 know-how. Even if you're returning from the original Builders, it's always good to equip yourself with some handy tips before taking on a project of this magnitude.