A Final Fantasy 14 TV show would need to be made by Yoshi-P, says Yoshi-P, who doesn't have time for it

Final Fantasy 14 could get a TV adaptation, but director Naoki Yoshida would want a lead role in its production.

"I would love to have a Final Fantasy 14 TV series," Yoshida said at a roundtable interview at FanFest in Las Vegas, attended by GamesRadar+. However, the director has one condition for the TV show: he has to be in a "supervisor director" or some other lead production role.

Unfortunately, Yoshida has doubts he could hypothetically squeeze in this role. He's already the head of Creative Business Unit 3 and a board member at Square Enix, as well as the game director of Final Fantasy 14, and the producer of the recently-released Final Fantasy 16.

"I mean, I won't be able to do it personally," Yoshida remarked, adding that "we're actually quite open to offers" of an outside party making a Final Fantasy 14 TV show. "We actually were fortunate to have people approach us with projects like that," Yoshida continued.

Yoshida even hinted that there have been light discussions around a Final Fantasy 14 TV series in the past, but due to the "pandemic headache" and "a lot of schedules being thrown off," nothing has ever followed through to "concrete discussions."

"We want to make sure that we're not destroying the image that we have built, or the players have built in their mind of what Final Fantasy 14 should be, no matter what the medium would be," the director continued. "So we know that we want to have a very good quality when we deliver it. I mean, we don't have any real plans of doing so. But yeah, I would love to," he concluded.

Elsewhere in the roundtable interview, Yoshida revealed that Final Fantasy 14 devs already have enough ideas for one expansion after Dawntrail. What comes after that is unclear though, as Yoshida isn't guaranteeing Dawntrail is the start of another decade-long story arc after A Realm Reborn and Endwalker.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 launches in October, and will begin paving the way to Dawntrail's launch in summer 2024.