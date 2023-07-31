Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P on the MMO's Dawntrail arc: "I think we have enough ideas to fill two whole expansion packs"

With Dawntrail, Final Fantasy 14 may or may not be set for another decade-long storyline.

As Final Fantasy 14 players well know, Endwalker concluded a decade-long overarching storyline that began in A Realm Reborn. With Dawntrail, the next expansion after the climactic events of Endwalker, the MMO might not be kicking off another decade-long storyline.

"In terms of will this be as long as the saga we've putting in with Hydaelyn and Zodiark, versus what we're going to be telling through Dawntrail and beyond? I think that kind of depends on our players and whether or not everyone likes the story of Tural for it to be continued," Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida, known to many as Yoshi-P, said at a roundtable interview at FanFest in Las Vegas this past weekend, attended by GamesRadar+.

"Of course, we have so many ideas. I think we have enough ideas to fill two whole expansion packs," Yoshida added. The director joked that he'd be 57 or 58 years old by the time the hypothetical two expansion packs released, and that he might be able to "squeeze in" a third expansion by the time that he turns 60 years old.

So the short answer is that Dawntrail might not kickstart a huge new overarching narrative for Final Fantasy 14, but Square Enix certainly has ideas for at least one more expansion pack after the new upcoming instalment.

Dawntrail will launch next year in summer 2023 for Final Fantasy 14. Until then though, Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 will kick off the prelude to Dawntrail later this year in October, followed by a second instalment next year in mid-January 2024.

Dawntrail also features a huge throwback to Final Fantasy 10, and it's not Blitzball.