Jen Bartel joins Wonder Girl #1 cover line-up

DC's next Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, is getting the spotlight while on her path to greatness in the upcoming comic book series Wonder Girl. For the occasion, DC has recruited some all-star artists to draw variant covers for the May 18 debut.

In addition to the main cover by series writer/artist Joëlle Jones, there are Wonder Girl #1 covers coming from Bilquis Evely/Mat Lopes, J. Scott Campbell/Sabine Rich, Rafael Grampa, Kendrick Lim (exclusive to Comic Kingdom of Canada ), and Jen Bartel (exclusive to Things From Another World ).

Here's a gallery of them all:

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Joëlle Jones (DC)) Wonder Girl #1 covers Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mat Lopes (DC)) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: J. Scott Campbell/Sabine Rich (DC)) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Rafael Grampa (DC)) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Joëlle Jones (DC)) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Jen Bartel (DC)) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Jen Bartel (DC)) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Kendrick Lim (DC)) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Kendrick Lim (DC))

"Yara Flor's heroic journey begins deep in the heart of Brazil's Amazon Rainforest!, reads DC's description of Wonder Girl #1. "Hera chooses her champion, and Wonder Girl receives her first gift from the gods!"

Yara Flor debuted in Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 , as the child of an as-yet-unnamed Amazonian woman and a mysterious Brazilian river god. Although she has ties to the Brazilian tribe of Amazons which broke off from Themscriya eons ago, Yara herself was raised largely in the dark of her past (and future) in Boise, Idaho.

"[Wonder Girl #1] picks up with a brief vignette of Yara saying goodbye to her aunt at the Boise airport, and then it's straight on to Brazil!" Jones said recently in a press release. "This trip opens up a huge world to her full of exciting characters. It's incredibly exciting for her, but full of challenges both fun and dangerous."

Yara Flor's destined turn into Wonder Woman was witnessed in the recent Future State: Wonder Woman series. Back now in modern times, Jones' Wonder Girl series (with colorist Jordie Bellaire) traces this young woman's path to knowledge and her destiny.