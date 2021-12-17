The Batman film gets DC comic book variant covers in March

DC's Dark Knight will enter a new cinematic era with the March 2022 debut of The Batman film - and DC is stepping up to celebrate the Robert Pattinson-led relaunch.
As revealed in the just-released DC March 2022 schedule, DC has enlisted nine artists to draw The Batman-inspired illustrations to be used as variant covers in most of the major Batman and Bat-adjacent books for the month.
And they're not just drawing Pattinson's Batman in these variant covers; there's also Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, Paul Dano's RIddler, and Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon.
Here's a list of the planned The Batman variant covers, along with when they're scheduled to arrive:
- March 1: Batman #121 by Lee Bermejo
- March 1: Batman: Killing Time #1 (of 6) by Carlos D'Anda
- March 8: Detective Comics #1056 by Puppeteer Lee
- March 8: Batgirls #4 by Jonboy Meyers
- March 15: Justice League #74 by Ben Oliver
- March 15: Nightwing #90 by Riccardo Federici
- March 15: Batman: The Knight #3 (of 10) by Rafael Albuquerque
- March 15: Catwoman #41 by Jenny Frison
- March 22: Harley Quinn #13 by Simone Bianchi
Take a look at them all here:
The Batman variant cover
Reminder - as these are variant covers, they won't be sold digitally but are exclusive to printed comic books and generally rarer than the issue's primary cover version. So call ahead to your local stores to reserve your copy.
We're still waiting to see if a comic book/graphic novel adaptation of The Batman will be forthcoming - the closest we have is the current limited series Batman: The Imposter written by the film's co-writer Mattson Tomlin and artist Andrea Sorrentino.
The Batman opens in North American theaters on March 4, 2022.
Get everything you need to know about this upcoming film with our guide to The Batman.