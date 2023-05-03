Everything you need to know about Free Comic Book Day 2023

What's better than free comics? How about a whole bunch of free comics from a variety of publishers including Marvel, DC, and many more?

Well that's what's on offer on May 6 as independent comic shops all around the world, including in the US and UK, celebrate Free Comic Book Day, an annual tradition where publishers come together with the event's sponsor Diamond Comic Distributors to hand out stacks of free special edition comics to anyone who walks through the door.

(If you don't know where your closest shop is, Comic Shop Locator (opens in new tab) can help).

This year, Marvel leads the pack with a whole selection of Free Comic Book Day titles, including no less than three separate Spider-Man centric offerings as well as an Avengers/X-Men title and a sampling of their Marvel's Voices anthology series.

Meanwhile DC are also distributing a free comic previewing Dawn of DC and the upcoming Knight Terrors event, though they'll be giving out the comic through their own distributor Lunar Distributors, rather than event sponsors Diamond.

Here's a selection of the top titles to look out for this Free Comic Book Day, followed by a full list of all the events Silver and Gold level offerings.

Spider-Man/Venom FCBD 2023 #1 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Prologue FCBD 2023 #1

How about a double dose of Spider-Man and his friendly neighborhood of characters? Marvel's got a special Spider-Man/Venom comic coming out on FCBD which will get readers ready for the 'Summer of Symbiotes,' as well as a kid-friendly release featuring the animated characters of Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends.

The publisher is actually tripling up on Spider-Man for FCBD 2023, swinging in with the last minute announcement of a comic prequel to the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Playstation video game.

Avengers/X-Men FCBD 2023 #1

This double-header Avengers and X-Men centric title will offer readers a glimpse at the new Uncanny Avengers team that will form in the upcoming 'Fall of X' X-Men crossover.

There's also a preview of GODS, a new title coming from writer Jonathan Hickman as he makes his return to Marvel for a cosmic tale alongside artist Valerio Schiti.

Dawn of DC - Knight Terrors

Dawn of DC - Knight Terrors isn't technically part of the Free Comic Book Day line-up thanks to its alternate distributor, but it's still coming to shops for free on May 6, so fans will still be able to pick it up alongside all the official FCBD releases.

In terms of what's inside, it'll get readers prepared for the upcoming Knight Terrors event in which DC heroes and villains have to come face-to-face with their worst nightmares, as well as a look at some of the comics planned for the ongoing 'Dawn of DC' publishing initiative.

Dog Man and the League of Misfits

Dav Pilke's Dog Man is one of the most popular superheroes in the world, with an army of voracious young readers who eat up his graphic novels.

Graphix/Scholastic's Dog Man FCBD release may not hit the same buttons as the Avengers and Spider-Man, but for younger readers, a free Dog Man comic is a perfect reason to bring your kids to a comic shop.

Star Trek FCBD 2023 #1

Trekkies rejoice: if you can't get enough of arguably the greatest sci-fi franchise ever, IDW Publishing has a summer comic book crossover on the horizon that brings together the stars of several different Star Trek properties for a new adventure.

If that sounds right up your alley, the Star Trek FCBD 2023 special has an early look at the story to get you all set to dig into the world of Star Trek comics.

Aftershock Comics - Seismic Stories

Archie Comics - Archie Horror Presents: The Cursed Library

Boom! Studios - Ranger Academy

Dark Horse Comics - Umbrella Academy/ The Witcher

Dynamite Entertainment - Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword #0

Graphix/ Scholastic - Dog Man And The League Of Misfits

IDW Publishing - Star Trek

Image Comics - Fishflies #1 FCBD 2023 Preview Edition

Kodansha Comics - All Ages Gold Sampler

Marvel Comics - Amazing Spider-Man/ Venom

Marvel Comics - Avengers/ X-Men

Titan Comics - Conan The Barbarian FCBD 2023 Special

Viz Media - Choujin X/ Rooster Fighter

Ablaze: Animal Castle FCBD Edition

Action Lab: Princeless

American Mythology Productions: Tom Holland's Fright Night

Arcana Comics: Kotto Kotorra

Boom! Studios: Mech Cadets Fcbd Special

Dark Horse Comics: Star Wars/ Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dial Books: Mexikid

Dynamite Entertainment: Madballs vs Garbage Pail Kids

Fantagraphics Books: The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers

First Second Books: Investigators: All Tide Up

Gemstone Publishing: The Overstreet Guide To Collecting Comics

Graphix: Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Haircut

IDW Publishing: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image Comics: The Sacrificers #1 FCBD 2023 Preview Edition

Kodansha Comics: Shaman King Flowers & Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun

Lev Gleason Publications – Comichouse: Crimebuster Season 1 Issue 1

Marvel Comics: Marvel Voices #1

Marvel Comics: Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1

Oni Press: Punch Up! Preview

Opus Comics: Frazettaverse #0

Papercutz: Smurfs 65th Anniversary FCBD Special

Random House Children's Books: Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher's Pet

Rebellion: 2000 Ad Regened Presents: The Best Comic Ever

Ten Speed Press: I Am Stan

Titan Comics: Runescape: Untold Tales of the God Wars

Tokyopop: The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King #1

Udon Entertainment: Street Fighter 6 #0

Valiant Entertainment: Shadowman Dark Legacy FCBD Special

Vault Comics: West of Sundown #1

Viking Books: The Last Comics On Earth

Viz Media: Animal Crossing/ Kirby Manga Mania

