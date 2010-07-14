7 Ways To Save Shyamalans Career

The Save: Even in auteur-wary Hollywood, Shyamalan was once revered with the same accord granted to heavyweight Euro titans like Bergman.

And that, arguably, has been the biggest millstone around Shyamalan's neck. Forced to pen originals, he's been accused of being a one-trick pony for his twist-heavy structures (as ably parodied by South Park ).

Even when he confounded expectations by adapting cult TV anime The Last Airbender , his name was still on the script.

It's time to free the director from his writing twin, and see how he handle being a hack-for-hire.

Potential Twist: Shyamalan really does turn out to have a writing twin, a la Charlie and Donald Kaufman.