23 Prequels We Don't Want To See

Why We Don’t Want It: Origin stories sell, so why not cram a whole bunch of them into one movie? Here we are then, on the day before The Night Of The Living Dead , where tomorrow’s zombies are languishing in hospital wards, saying goodbye to their loved ones etc. It’s the story behind the flesh-eating that people really care about, right? Oh.



If They Have To Make It: Try and get Romero on board. He’s probably sick and tired of the franchise by now…or so you would have thought.