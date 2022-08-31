2022 Ringo Awards Nominees

The 2022 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards (opens in new tab) nominees have been announced, with voting open to industry professionals. The fifth annual Ringo Awards will be presented in October at Baltimore Comic-Con.

Leading the nominees, writer James Tynion IV has received three nominations, including two for the ongoing Boom! Studios horror series Something Is Killing the Children. Albatross Funnybooks true crime graphic novel Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done? by Eric Powell, has also received three nominations.

Nominations for the 2022 Ringo Awards were selected through a public submissions process and by the awards jury. In addition to the categories below, Fan-Only Favorites from the nomination ballot will be presented at the October awards ceremony, as well as The Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award and The Dick Giordano Humanitarian Award.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)

Jeff Lemire

Sas Milledge

Eric Powell

Caytlin Vilbrandt

Thomas Zahler

Best Writer

Jeff Lemire

MerryWeather

Chris Miskiewicz

Tom Taylor

James Tynion IV

Best Artist or Penciller

Filipe Andrade

Juan Cavia

Tyler Crook

Jeff Edwards

Jock

PokuriMio

Gabriel Rodriguez

Best Inker

Sal Buscema

Adelso Corona

Eber Ferreira

Jonathan Glapion

Sandra Hope

Mark Morales

Norm Rapmund

Best Letterer

Andworld Designs

Clayton Cowles

Crank!

Taylor Esposito

DC Hopkins

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Best Colorist

Juan Cavia

Bruna Costa

Dijjo Lima

Dave McCaig

K. O’Neill

Sandro Pacucci

Santiago R. Villa

Best Cover Artist

Simone Di Meo

Jeff Edwards

Stephanie Hans

Javan Jordan

Jeff Lemire

Peach Momoko

Sana Takeda

Best Series

Locke & Key/The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone (IDW Publishing)

Many Deaths of Laila Starr (Boom! Studios)

Something is Killing the Children (Boom! Studios)

Stray Dogs (Image Comics)

Syphon (Image Comics)

Best Single Issue or Story

Commander RAO #1 (Scout Comics)

Mamo #1 (Boom! Studios)

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3 (Boom! Studios)

Something is Killing the Children #20 (Boom! Studios)

Tales of the Night Watchman: Under the Surface (So What? Press)

Best Original Graphic Novel

Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf Productions)

Blowback (self-published)

Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done? (Albatross Funnybooks)

Djeliya (TKO Studios)

Save it for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest (Abrams Books)

This is Where We Fall (Z2)

Best Anthology

DC Pride 2021 (DC)

SENSORY: Life on the Spectrum (self-published)

Smut Peddler Presents: Sordid Past (Iron Circus Comics)

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus Comics)

Yule: Dreadful Tales for the Holiday Season (self-published)

Best Humor Comic

Cyclopedia Exotica (Drawn & Quarterly)

Love and Capes: In the Time of Covid (Maerkle Press)

Not All Robots (AWA Studios)

Twiztid Haunted High-Ons: Curse of the Green Book (Source Point Press)

Wicked Things (Boom! Studios)

Best Webcomic

Best Humor Webcomic

Best Non-fiction Comic Work

The Comic Book History of Animation (IDW Publishing)

Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done? (Albatross Funnybooks)

Elvis: The Official Graphic Novel (Z2)

Hakim's Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey (Graphic Mundi)

Run: Book One (Abrams Books)

Yummy: A History of Desserts (Random House Children’s Books)

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Suki, Alone (Dark Horse Comics)

Better Place (Top Shelf)

Just Roll With It (Random House Children’s Books)

Nobody Likes You, Greta Grump (Fantagraphics)

Rainbow Bridge (Aftershock)

The Underfoot: Into the Sun (Oni Press)

Best Presentation in Design

Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done? (Albatross Funnybooks)

EC Covers Artist’s Edition (IDW Publishing)

Friday Foster: The Ultimate Collection (ABLAZE Comics)

Jim Lee's X-Men Artist's Edition (IDW Publishing)

Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium (IDW Publishing)

Stake (Scout Comics)

The 2022 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards will be presented October 29 at Baltimore Comic-Con.

