Popular

2009's most impressive DS games

By

We celebrate what was best about DS this year, starting with the games that tried

Was its software picture as rosy? Nintendo launched a new service, DSiWare, so people could download games to the DSi, but 99 percent of the library is forgettable at best, and useless garbage at worst. Retail continued to be choked with shovelware, such as Petz, My Baby/Horse, and movie tie-ins galore. Still, as dire as that sounds, the DS had more than a few enticing games sporting some goshdarned new ideas. And even when the results fell a little short of the game's promise, we appreciated them just for trying.

Henry Gilbert

Henry moved from the suburbs of northern Florida to work at GR+, and hasn't looked back once in seven years. When not collecting Mario toys, you can find him constantly checking his Twitter.
See comments