18 Memes That Should Be Movies

The Premise: A struggling musician (James Franco) cannot get a gig, let alone a record deal, but his long-suffering girlfriend sticks by him regardless.

He creates a new tune, and notices that his pet hamster starts dancing to it. He tries it out on other animals, but to no avail - but when he goes to the pet store, the hamsters go crazy.

Can he find fame and fortune as the impressario of a new rodent-based musical extravaganza?

Key scene: The "hampsters" win over a sceptical crowd, and soon have them dancing in the aisles.