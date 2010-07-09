11 Epic Sport Movie Fails

The Sport : It's the World Cup Final this Sunday, and even if England aren't in it, at least we didn't have Keira Knightley playing for us during our brief go at the title. As this 2002 flick proved, Knightley kicked balls about with all the conviction of a sporting Mata Hari.

What Went Wrong? Trying to address issues of upbringing, family tradition, arranged marriage and homosexuality, director Gurinda Chadha couldn't even manage football. At no point did Keira look anything other than disturbed on the football pitch, and the excessive training montages and laughable match scenes didn't wash. Don't even mention that final free-kick...

Could Be Better? Hard to dial down the football side of a film with Beckham in the title, but trying to persuade the audience that Keira Knightley was a football genius was surely misplaced. A few less close-ups of women dribbling wouldn't have hurt either.