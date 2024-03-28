10,000 Among Us players are using an outdated version from 2.5 years ago, and the devs are begging them to update

10,000 people are playing an outdated version of Among Us from 2021, according to developer Innersloth, who's just as perplexed as I am.

Among Us originally debuted on mobile devices back in June 2018, but it's fair to say the game wouldn't reach its peak popularity for another few years later. Apparently, some 10,000 people on Xbox are still stuck at that level of peak popularity, according to developer Innersloth, who posted the very confused tweet just below.

Just found out almost 10,000 of you are still playing the Nov 2021 version of Among Us on Xbox????? Please update your game. 🤣 Our producer is so confused.March 27, 2024 See more

Looking back on things, November 2021 actually saw a pretty big update for Among Us. It's the update that added specialized roles to the multiplayer game - crewmates could become engineers and scientists, as well as normal crewmates. Engineers could traverse vents, just like the imposters, and scientists could check crewmates' vitals at any time during a round to see if anyone had been killed.

This was the update that also let imposters take on the appearance of killed players, really throwing a spanner in the works of the best-laid plans. Ghosts of crewmates could also become guardian angels, and temporarily protect living players from being killed by the imposter.

That's a massive update for Among Us, and apparently 10,000 people are still riding that high. This means the Xbox players are missing out on key features like the Hide and Seek game mode which debuted in November 2022, seeing crewmates evade the imposter for a set amount of time, and able to undertake tasks to get the game mode timer to decrease quicker.

I'm honestly stunned at how the Xbox players have been able to avoid updating Among Us for well over two years now. Unlike the PlayStation version of the game, Xbox doesn't always automatically download updates for games - you sometimes need to head into your library and manually check for game updates for them to begin downloading.

Perhaps this is how the 10,000 Among Us players have avoided updating the game since November 2021. It's probably not a deliberate thing on the part of the players in question - they might merely not have realized there's various new versions of Among Us available. Maybe Innersloth's tweet will spur some people into finally updating their game.

