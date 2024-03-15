Among Us TV show adds Elijah Wood, Marvel and The Last of Us actors to cast

Inner Sloth's animated Among Us TV show has unveiled part of its voice cast.

The series, based on the immensely popular video game, is a joint production between Inner Sloth and CBS Studios. Infinity Train's Owen Dennis serves as creator and executive producer. Per Deadline, The voice cast breakdown is as follows:

Red (Randall Park): Captain of The Skell; people-pleaser, blowhard; Task: leadership, confidence; Fun fact: failed upwards

Purple (Ashley Johnson): Chief of Security; safety, suspicion, sarcasm; Task: wet blanket; Fun fact: trust issues

Orange (Yvette Nicole Brown): HR; spineless corporate shill; Task: eliminate redundancy, redundantly; Fun fact: fires you over email

Green (Elijah Wood): Unpaid Intern; happy to be there; Task: whatever they're told; Fun fact: gets paid in pizza

Per Variety, the official logline for the series reads: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.” The network or streaming service the show will air on has not yet been announced.

Park is known for both Fresh Off the Boat and WandaVision. Johnson provided the voice and motion capture for Ellie in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II as well as portraying Ellie's mom in the HBO live-action adaptation. Wood is perhaps best known for The Lord of the Rings franchise, and more recently Yellowjackets and the upcoming Toxic Avenger remake. Brown is best known for the NBC sitcom Community, though younger millennials (like myself) know her from Drake and Josh.

Among Us does not yet have a release date.