1 month later, one of Square Enix's best recent JRPGs is finally back on Nintendo Switch after mystery vanishing

A month after it mysteriously vanished from the Nintendo Switch eShop, Square Enix's Octopath Traveler is finally back and available for digital purchase on the console once again.

Last month, near the beginning of March, we reported that Octopath Traveler had vanished from the eShop for no discernible reason. It took Square Enix around a week to notify fans that it was working to get the RPG back on the eShop, but the publisher never provided a reason for why it had inexplicably disappeared from the digital storefront in the first place.

Now, on April 18, Octopath Traveler is finally back on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and available for purchase once again. In the announcement just below, Square Enix again doesn't provide any reason for the RPG vanishing from the Switch's storefront in the first place, merely notifying followers that Octopath Traveler is back, and thanking them for their patience.

Octopath Traveler is now available to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop once again.Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/p2qlD56kQeApril 18, 2024 See more

When Octopath Traveler originally disappeared from the eShop, many speculated that it was because the game's publisher had quietly changed from Nintendo to Square Enix. This was always a little difficult to verify, given the fact that the RPG quickly vanished, but for what it's worth, right now Nintendo is listed as the sole publisher of Octopath Traveler.

This means you can play Octopath Traveler on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox consoles in total. The RPG's return also has fans once again clamoring for a PlayStation port, and you need only check the responses to the tweet above to see evidence of that. Despite Octopath Traveler 2 coming to PlayStation consoles, it's unclear if its predecessor will ever get the same release.

