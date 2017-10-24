Watch this Gears of War 4 Xbox One X trailer and see how it looks with *enhancements*

One of the biggest selling points for Xbox One X is how it makes the games you already own look better, and this new video featuring Gears of War 4 is Microsoft putting its performance where its mouth is. The year-old game still looks quite nice on original Xbox One hardware, of course, but this graphical overhaul is still quite welcome.

Gears of War 4 is "Xbox One X Enhanced", which can mean a variety of different things depending on the game. Microsoft previously announced that Gears 4 will support both 4K resolution and HDR color, running the campaign mode at a standard 30 frames per second and multiplayer at 60 frames. However, you'll also be able to play the campaign mode at 60 frames per second by enabling the new "Performance Mode" if you wish. It'll likely mean sacrificing certain visual effects, but playing the entire game at a velvety smooth 60 FPS should have plenty of effect all by itself.

If you already played through the game on the original Xbox One, you may still want to take the arrival of Xbox One X as an opportunity to dip back in. While you've been gone, developer The Coalition has been busy adding maps, matchmaking improvements, and a sizable selection of characters (both new and callback) to the multiplayer mode. The last map pack arrived this month but more updates are planned throughout 2018.

Look through our list of every Xbox One X enhanced game for some more titles to revisit. Or if you're on the prowl for something new, read through our list of upcoming Xbox One games.