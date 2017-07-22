Watch the Ready Player One trailer and let's play 'Count the Pop Culture References'

The first trailer for the Steven Spielberg adaptation of Ready Player One is here, and man is it heavy with references. Of course, I'd expect nothing less from a movie based on a book about an eccentric, pop culture-obsessed genius who creates a virtual reality world that everyone can connect to.

People can be anything they want in The Oasis, our nerdy narrator tells us, and just on first watch I see people who have apparently decided to be Harley Quinn, Deathstroke, the Iron Giant, and Freddy Kreuger. All while they drive around in Back to the Future's DeLorean and shoot the Halo Assault Rifle. And I'm sure I'm missing even more.

Man, when this movie comes out in 2018, the theater is gonna be drowning in whispers of "Oh hey it's that thing!"

