"Those Klingons are proper weird." The Star Trek: Discovery trailer has arrived and reactions are mixed

At the edge of the universe, Discovery begins. https://t.co/xIWmNDREAb #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/xlpH3Oe238May 17, 2017

The first Star Trek: Discovery trailer is here and seems to focus heavily on new Federation ship the USS Shenzhou encountering the Klingon. It doesn't seem to be going well.

Front and centre are The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green's as first officer Michael Burnham, Michelle Yeoh's captain Philippa Georgiou and Doug Jones' alien character. While you might not recognise the latter, you'll have more than likely seen him as either the Pale Man in Pan's Labyrinth, or Hellboy's Abe Sapien.

Things look very glossy, with some admirably high production values (important for sci-fi), but some people are raising issues. Like the fact that for a show set 10 years before Kirk's adventure, this is looking way too modern.

@startrekcbs Sorry guys, but the 2250s looks like this... pic.twitter.com/BXN6mVzuAuMay 17, 2017

(That's a pre-Kirk Captain Pike on the right, by the way, from the original show's pilot.)

Then there's those Klingons. We already had an inkling that the Klingons would look like an unused Star Trek: The Motion Picture design, now we know for sure. Fans are... uncertain.

@ColtGustafson @startrekcbs Those Klingons are proper weird.May 17, 2017

@startrekcbs Okay, #StarTrekDiscovery looks #Awesome!!! ))) [Hate the new "#Klingons", though. #FakeKlingons] Real Klingons are a must, for #StarTrek!May 17, 2017

@startrekcbs @TrekCave Oh I really hate the look of the Klingon!!! Not impressed!May 17, 2017

Although, some are down with the idea.

@ONygma @startrekcbs They're not new Klingons. In fact, they're very, very, very old -- like, ancient -- ones.May 17, 2017

Rumours have hinted that the show will involved some sort of ancient Klingon race arriving via 'a sarcophagus ship.' This thing, around 1m20s into the trailer certainly looks very sarcophagus-y.

While some people aren't sure about a possible new Klingon variant, other's are... interested?

And there's some definite excitement.

@SchmidtSwagwich @startrekcbs I was like "damn boi look at that budget *swoons*"May 17, 2017

I'm certainly intrigued at this point, so I'm going to end on this: