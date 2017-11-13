The Turtles are coming to Injustice 2, Noctis is coming to Tekken 7 - what is even happening

Fighting game fans, you're about to witness some... interesting additions to the Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 rosters. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be making their way to Injustice 2 sometime in late 2017 / early 2018, and Final Fantasy 15's Noctis will be going toe-to-toe with the cast of Tekken 7 in spring 2018. It's a strange situation to say the least. First, let's get a look at our heroes in a half-shell:

The Turtles were revealed as part of the Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 3 DLC, which will debut on November 12 with the arrival of The Atom. Enchantress and the Turtles will follow sometime after that. I'd wager that Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, and Donatello will arrive all at once and play as if they were a single character, but we'll have to wait to see actual gameplay for awhile.

And yes, I know the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were originally a comic book and not a cartoon, and thus it makes sense for them to have a cameo in a DC Comics fighting game. That's not the surprising thing; what's surprising is how nobody saw this coming. Even with all Ed Boon's teases on social media about who to include as a guest character in the game, no one imagined the Turtles were in the works.

As for Noctis (excuse me, Prince Noctis Lucis Caelum) in Tekken 7, his inclusion was revealed as part of the Tekken World Tour Finals.

Although there's not much of a connection between Noctis and the Tekken fighters (except for they all have fabulous hair?), it makes a kind of sense. Final Fantasy 15 was once called Final Fantasy 13: Versus, after all. Even though it was always an RPG... you know what? There's no logical justification. Just enjoy your handsome boy prince beating up a Jaguar mask-wearing luchador.