The Obi-Wan movie’s working title hints at its setting (and it’s a very familiar location)

Obi-Wan’s standalone movie has a working title. You’d be forgiven, ordinarily, for barely raising an eyebrow at the news but, trust me, it hints at something more than that. The Jedi Master’s own outing reportedly has a director onboard and now, possibly, we might have some slightly more concrete info on its setting.

The working title is, drum roll, please… dun-dun-dun: Joshua Tree. That might not mean much to anyone except the galaxy’s most devoted Star Wars fan, but (and a hearty hat tip to Omega Underground here) it actually offers up more than meets the eye.

Joshua Tree refers to Joshua Tree National Park, California, which is very close to where A New Hope originally filmed its Tatooine scenes. Obi-Wan also has history on the sandy planet, having been introduced on that planet in 1977’s Star Wars.

It’s a safe bet, then, that Obi-Wan has been spending his time double-sunning himself on Tatooine after the events of Revenge of the Sith. It’s highly unlikely Obi-Wan went on a big ol’ space tour between Episodes 3 and 4, so a few covert appearances whilst effectively exiled on Tatooine fits the bill nicely.

Or it could just be a misleading working title. There’s always that.

Image: Lucasfilm