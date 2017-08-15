Sneak peek at Game of Thrones season 7, episode 6 hints at a return to the White Walkers' birthplace

Game of Thrones season 7, episode 6 is already shaping up to be a good’un and, yet, it could have some wide-reaching ramifications for the entirety of Westeros. Jon Snow and the rest of his magnificent seven are in spitting distance of the most important White Walker location in the show.

Thanks to a Reddit user with the skills to match the Three-Eyed Raven himself, the trailer for next week’s Game of Thrones was found to briefly show a certain mountain (not the Mountain, thankfully) in the distance, which has actually appeared in Game of Thrones before: it’s where the White Walkers were ‘born’.

As you can see from the images above, the twin peaks are actually strikingly similar. This is where, in Game of Thrones season 6, Bran discovered just how the White Walkers were created by the Children of the Forest via stabby methods. We’ve seen nothing of the location since – is it sacred to the undead horde? Do they know they come from here? – but it’s certainly (surely) more than a peculiar coincidence for Jon Snow and the gang to be rocking up at where all their troubles began, thousands of years ago.

For one thing, it looks as if White Walkers’ history may be fleshed out some more – we still know annoyingly little about them – and there has to be a reason why Game of Thrones has chosen this place to return to. Any guesses?

Images: HBO