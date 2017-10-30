Latest Detroit: Become Human trailer shows the seriously dark side of the game's story

There's certainly been some controversy surrounding the new game from David Cage and the team at Quantic Dream, Detroit: Become Human, but the new trailer really takes the biscuit. The studio has never been afraid to shy away from difficult and often controversial topics, but the latest Detroit: Become Human trailer shows the game is going to be dealing with issues surrounding infanticide.

Yes, you read that right. Child murder.

Kara, your playable android heroine, has been tasked with going into a home where a father is beating his daughter. It's not quite clear at first that he's an abuser rather than merely a very grumpy fellow, but it's definitely crystal by the time he's laying her motionless body on the bed. Yup. Seriously.

But of course, like every Quantic Dream game, there are decisions that you can make to stop all that happening. In just this one scene alone, it looks like there are plenty of potential alternatives, including managing to get Kara and the girl, Alice, out alive.

Windows, keys, long discussions and attempted persuasion tactics, it's seemingly all there for you to discover as Kara. It's just a case of figuring out what the best course of action is. If you can, anyway.

But we didn't just get a trailer for Detroit: Become Human. We also, finally, have a release date. Well, a vague one anyway. Pencil in Spring 2018 for some seriously troublesome decision making, android antics and more unexpected moments from Cage and co because that's when, vaguely, the game is out and don't forget, it's a PS4 exclusive.