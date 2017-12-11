"I am pretty much just hate-watching this show now" - The best reactions to The Walking Dead's mid-season finale

Well, that was a mid-season finale, I suppose. Things happened, people said stuff, and then the credits rolled. The Walking Dead season 8's mid-season finale, How it's Gotta Be, was a really naff closer to an overall rubbish collection of episodes, but it wasn't without its memorable moments (usually for the wrong reasons) and shock twists.

The internet had a lot to say about the finale, and I've collected some of the best reactions below. Major spoilers for The Walking Dead are beyond this point, though, so go catch up before reading ahead... if you can muster the required attention span, that is.

The fall of the Ricktatorship

It's taken eight looong and plodding episodes, but this half-season essentially chronicled the failure of Rick's war plan, as Negan reclaims the upper hand once again.

Rick coming back to Alexandria #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/j4xqkXZJd5December 11, 2017

I think the heaviest part was Rick walking through the sewer and no one would make eye contact with him...#TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

Rick, they done changed the whole plan boo #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/k0DW0goHdpDecember 4, 2017

Everybody hates Eugene

It's also revealed that Eugene is the reason Negan and the Saviours were able to escape Sanctuary last episode, thereby officially cementing his status as full time anti-hero.

Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have died Eugene should have fucking died #TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

When Pastor said we'll accept Eugene back...😬 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/cvEfEBISDTDecember 11, 2017

Gabriel’s sickness will give him the antibodies to create an antidote that Eugene will use to cure Carl. There had to be a reason for them to keep that stupid character around. If I’m right, every single one of you owes me a dollar. #TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

I’m sorry but I’m Team Kill Eugene #TWD #TheWalkingDead #WalkingDeadDecember 4, 2017

The Judith question

Maggie's been pregnant for almost two whole seasons now, while Judith continues to grow at the rate of a sea monkey. It just doesn't make sense anymore..

Judith is gonna grow up and have her own kid before Maggie starts to show a baby bump #TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

Wait. So Judith looks super old now, but Maggie still doesn't even look pregnant? Explain this to me. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BIz9WMKLyWDecember 11, 2017

Cooooooraaaal!

People were not happy about the finale's shock twist ending, which leaves Carl in a very bad spot of trouble indeed. There's no coming back from a Walker bite to the stomach... or is there?

I dont understand, thats one of the worst decisions i've ever seen a show make. I get wanting to deviate from the comics but there was literally no buildup to that kind of end for a character #TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

And now there’s two #TheWalkingDead #MidSeasonFinale #TWD8NaFOX #TWD pic.twitter.com/7NCvQU9RVODecember 11, 2017

Me right now #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BjcHL6xeFLDecember 11, 2017

Hate how they did that. Not even on screen, which you’d think a major character is owed. Terrible waste. #TheWalkingDead #NoSpoilersSoNoWhiningDecember 11, 2017

Don't worry everyone. Carl rolled under a dumpster and will be fine. #TheWalkingDead #TWDDecember 11, 2017

We're all starting lose our patience...

Okay: Scott M Gimple has not only gotten lazy and sloppy, with his writing, but also he’s lost touch with the show and the characters. Half the crap that happened this season was so out of character and just didn’t match the magic it had before. It’s infuriating. #TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

I'm sorry, the old #TheWalkingDead can't come to the phone right now. Why? OH, BECAUSE IT'S DEAD.December 11, 2017

I genuinely hope those slow-motion head-shots of the characters don't come back ever again. Twice in one episode 😑 #TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

I am pretty much just hate-watching this show now #TheWalkingDeadDecember 11, 2017

That's all, folks! I'll guess we'll see some of you next year for the rest of season 8 (welp)! Fingers crossed AMC figures out how to redeem this slow motion fall from grace over Christmas...

