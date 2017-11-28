Here's where you can still buy a cheap Xbox One X or Project Scorpio Edition

The Xbox One X is out there, and now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have receded, screeching, to the deals forrest, there are still some to buy. Even the Project Scorpio Edition is still around if you look hard enough.
Where to buy an Xbox One X in the US
Xbox One X, $499: No frills here, just the basic 4K beast direct from Microsoft, ready to change your gaming life forever.
Xbox One X, $499: NewEgg has had some good deals and prices have been changing. This price only has a few days left left so be warned.
Where to buy an Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition in the US
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, $699: After being sold out for ages, the sales have released more into the wild. Don't miss out this time.
Where to buy an Xbox One X in the UK
Xbox One X, Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Forza 7 and an extra controller for £499: This is a great deal - for only £50 extra you get three games and a controller from Microsoft.
Buy an Xbox One X with Assassin's Creed Origins for £449.99: Considering the Xbox One X retails for £450 in the UK that's basically a free Assassin's Creed. Nice.
Where to buy an Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition in the UK
Xbox One X Project Scorpio, £449: Grab a Project Scorpio for the same price as a normal Xbox One, while stocks last.
Xbox One X, Assassin's Creed and Forza 7, £511.93: If you want a little more to start you off then this comes with Forza 7 and a special edition of Assassin's Creed Origins, complete with three in-game weapons.