Here's where you can still buy a cheap Xbox One X or Project Scorpio Edition

The Xbox One X is out there, and now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have receded, screeching, to the deals forrest, there are still some to buy. Even the Project Scorpio Edition is still around if you look hard enough.

Where to buy an Xbox One X in the US

Xbox One X, $499: No frills here, just the basic 4K beast direct from Microsoft, ready to change your gaming life forever.

Xbox One X, $499: NewEgg has had some good deals and prices have been changing. This price only has a few days left left so be warned.

Where to buy an Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition in the US

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, $699: After being sold out for ages, the sales have released more into the wild. Don't miss out this time.

Where to buy an Xbox One X in the UK

Where to buy an Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition in the UK

Xbox One X Project Scorpio, £449: Grab a Project Scorpio for the same price as a normal Xbox One, while stocks last.