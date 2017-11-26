Get EVERY Alien movie for under $40 (that's half price) and decide if you actually want Prometheus later

Calling all Ridley Scott fans! If you buy just one thing in the Black Friday sales make sure it's this ultimate Alien collection for just $39.99 from Amazon. Originally $79.99, it includes all six movies from the Alien franchise on Blu-ray, from the 1979 original to the most recent Alien: Covenant.

Alien 6-film Collection on Blu-ray for $39.99 (was $79.99): Revisit every Alien movie whenever you want with this complete box set - now with 50% off at Amazon.

Now, I know what you're thinking. You didn't really like Covenant and let's not even speak of Prometheus(!), but you can't class yourself an Alien completist without these movies and if you want ALL the Alien films, this is the best deal you're going to get. Trust me, I checked.

If you're looking for other great discounts on DVDs and Blu-rays, make sure you check out the best Black Friday entertainment deals. You'll also find some wicked 4K televisions to play them on too. Or why not treat yourself to a projector so you can set up your very own home cinema?