Gears of War creator's new first-person shooter LawBreakers is coming to PS4

LawBreakers, an FPS designed by Cliffy B and set in a universe where the moon has exploded and the world is covered in gravity anomalies, is coming to PS4 this year.

If you're not familiar with his work, here's the sweet and short version: Cliffford Michael Bleszinski (AKA CliffyB) has been involved in making games for more than 20 years. He was a prominent developer at Epic Games, where he helped shape Unreal, Unreal Tournament, and Gears of War. After taking a short hiatus from games, he's back with LawBreakers.

Previously known as Project BlueStreak, LawBreakers has been reworked from being a free-to-play game with a fairly realistic presentation to an over-the-top slaughterhouse of exploding bodies and foul-mouthed comic book designs. It's also dropped the free-to-play model, and will cost $30 at launch on PS4.

Cliffy B calls it a "super fast, omni-directional team-based FPS." I say if it feels like return to the days of Unreal Tournament married with modern design philosophy, it's at least got my attention.